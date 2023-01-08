Shirley P. Googins, 85, of Willow Valley, passed away, Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Weston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Oral D. and Sarah (Bennett) Perine. Shirley was the loving wife of Lewis J. Googins.
Shirley earned her master's degree in Education from Millersville University. She taught English at Ceredo-Kenova High School in Kenova, WV and was a librarian at West Chester High School in West Chester, PA until her retirement in June of 2000.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children: Kimberly Googins Steudel, wife of Erik, of Fort Worth, TX and James Dale Googins, husband of Lisa, of West Chester, PA; grandsons Tyler Steudel, of Dallas, TX and Zachary Steudel, of Dacono, CO.
Funeral Services for Shirley will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
