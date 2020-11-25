Shirley P. Bowser, 76, of East Petersburg, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, England she was the daughter of the later Minter L. and Patricia M. Clem. Shirley was the loving wife of Charles "Chuck" Bowser. She took pride in her work as being a gilded artisan of penny rugs, with needle work and crafts being her biggest passion. Shirley loved knitting blankets and creating quilts for the grandchildren. In her earlier years, she was owner and operator of a beauty salon and co-owner of a plant shop, while being part owner of the Summy House, Manheim, later in life. She had a love for gardening while being an avid bowler and tennis player. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Chuck, are three children, Bryan K. husband of Erin Bowser, of Lebanon, Cynthia "Cindy" Woodham, of Lancaster, Christine "Tine" wife of Robert Flory, Jr., of Columbia, fourteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and three siblings, Rosemary, Susan, and David. Preceding her in death is a brother, Chris.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring can send contributions in Shirley's memory to a charity of your choice. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.