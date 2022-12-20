Shirley O. Nolt, 89, of New Providence, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Elsie (Eisenberger) Brooks.
Shirley worked for Andy's Catering for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Shirley was faithful in prayer, even during her illness. She enjoyed annual trips to Craft Haven Campground and shared her famous Bean Soup with the other campers. She took many cruises and enjoyed fishing. Shirley found joy in feeding the squirrels and birds outside her home. She adored her family, and was known to say, "I love you with all of my heart, and don't you ever forget it."
Shirley is survived by her children, Jerry B. Taylor, companion of Pamela Burns, Daniel J. Taylor, husband of Linda, Cindy J. Beacham, wife of Daniel, John Z. Taylor companion of Jody Lehman, Doris M. Van Zandt, sister, Doris V. Wolf, wife of Thomas, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Daniel J. Taylor, Harvey E. Soders, and Burnell Nolt, sister, Elmira Laube, and brother, James Brooks.
Relatives and friends are invited to Shirley's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, her family would like to thank them for their excellent care, or to the Columbia Animal Shelter.
Please visit Shirley's Memorial Page at