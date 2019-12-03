Shirley May Speakman, 84, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Port Deposit, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert Franklin and Mamie Elizabeth (Cregger) Marlin. She was the loving wife of Norwood Speakman for over 45 years.
Shirley enjoyed going to yard sales, playing cards with friends, and spending with her large family.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by nine children and many grand and great-grandchildren, and a brother. She was preceded in death by two children and a brother.
A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, 75 Mt. Hope Road, Quarryville, PA. Online guestbook at:
