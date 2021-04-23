Shirley Marie (Kauffman) Renno, 90, of Fairmount Retirement Community in Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Fairmount. Born September 11, 1930 in Mattawana, PA, she was a daughter of the late John M. and Margaret C. (Miller) Kauffman. On December 28, 1960, she married Joseph Y. Renno, he preceded her in death in May 1979.
Surviving are: her children, Marcia D. (Renno) Mylin & husband Dale of Willow Street, PA; Kenneth D. Renno & wife Linda of Morgantown, PA; Debra A. (Renno) Hertzler & husband James of Elverson, PA; and James E. Renno & wife Jonelle of Lancaster, PA; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Ronald Kauffman & wife Linda of Mattawana, PA; and Richard Kauffman of Fort Wayne, IN. Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Robert Kauffman and a sister, Dolores Kauffman.
Shirley graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School and from Eastern Mennonite University. She served as an elementary school teacher for 50+ years in both the public and private school settings. She has been a lifelong member of the Mennonite Churches. Shirley enjoyed reading, doing crafts, spending time with her family and friends and writing articles.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Locust Grove Mennonite Church, with Dr. Conrad Kanagy officiating. A luncheon will follow in the social room. Her burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Locust Grove Cemetery.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to: Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862.
