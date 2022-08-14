Shirley Mae Urban of Lancaster, passed away at UPMC Lititz on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Born in Marticville, she was the daughter of the Harold Zercher and Albert (Souders) Zercher Butt.
She worked as an assembler for Bulova Technologies for 24 years, and then part time in the Lancaster General Hospital gift shop. Shirley previously attended First Reformed UCC in Lancaster.
A good and very caring person, her family couldn't ask for a better mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family vacations to Wildwood, NJ, and playing pinochle. Daughter Linda fondly remembers receiving her fifty cents weekly allowance form Shirley. Shirley loved her cat, Cally.
Surviving Shirley are her daughter Linda Painter of Myerstown, granddaughter Stacy L. Urban of Myerstown, great-granddaughter Brianna Bouder of Denver, and her great-great-granddaughter Kenzie Bouder.
Shirley's was preceded in death by her husband Stanley W. Urban in 2002, her son Dennis "Nipper" Urban in 1975, and her brother Donald H. Zercher in 2021.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
