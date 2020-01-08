Shirley M. Wissler, 85, of Manheim, PA passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born in York, PA, the daughter of the late Roy E. and Carleane (Ehrhart) Wagner. She was married to Jere Wissler who passed away in 2002. Shirley operated a dog grooming business and had a passion for animals. She loved reading, and watching birds.
Surviving are her daughters, Cathy Carter, and Vicki Martin (Michael Harlan); her brothers, Roger Wagner (Hazel) and Richard Wagner (Carolyn); six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were three grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery (Millersville Pike and Millersville Road) on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Humane League of Lancaster.
