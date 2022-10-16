Shirley M. Smith, age 86 of Ronks, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Russell E. Smith who passed away on February 13, 2004. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Amos H. and Verna Mae Brooks Ulmer. She was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church in Paradise where she served in the Sunday school, on the CCL Committee, as a deacon, and an usher. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1954. She worked as a bookkeeper for Siegel-Ansel Bag & Burlap Company in Lancaster. Shirley was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, serving as a troop leader for 25 years and in the Foxfire House Program. In her free time, she loved doing word search puzzles.
Surviving is a daughter: Lori A. Smith of Ronks, and 3 siblings: Amos H. Ulmer of Willow Street, Wanda C. Frey of Lancaster City, and Karen J., wife of Randy Wagner of Lancaster.
A funeral service will take place at Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Reverend James Shuler will be officiating. There will also be a viewing time at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com