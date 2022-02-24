Shirley M. (Shirk) Stauffer Dull, 79, of Narvon, passed away on February 21, 2022 at Wellspan York Hospital. Born in Narvon, she was the daughter of the late David and Bertha (Wiker) Shirk. She was the loving wife of the late A. Douglas Stauffer.
She was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and was employed as a laundry aide for Zerbe Retirement Community for over thirty years. She had also worked at Shady Maple for several years.
Shirley enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles, making cards with her sister, word search puzzles, bird watching, gardening, cooking, shopping from QVC, decorating for the holidays, playing games and animals. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren, and she always enjoyed a good laugh.
Shirley is survived by her children; Marcia L. wife of John D. Parsons and Wayne D. Dull, grandchildren; Cora E. Parsons and Emma N. Parsons and siblings; David Shirk, Jr. and Susan wife of Joseph Stauffer.
In addition to her parents and her husband she is predeceased by her siblings; George Shirk, Robert Shirk and Ruth Reifsnyder.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main Street, Morgantown, PA 19543. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held in Center Union Cemetery, East Earl PA 17519.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »