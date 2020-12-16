Shirley M. Sagerer, 87, of Masonic Village, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late James and Beatrice (Wagner) Schneider. Shirley was the wife of the late LaVerne F. Sagerer who passed away on March 18, 2016.
Shirley was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1951. She worked as a teacher's aide for the Donegal School District at the Grandview and Seiler Elementary Schools. Shirley enjoyed trips to Dunkin Donuts and spending time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters, Deb Sagerer, of Mount Joy, Sue Williams, wife of George of Marietta, and Lori Ganim, wife of Roger of NC; four grandchildren, George and James Williams and Cameron and Cole Ganim; two great-grandchildren, MariBeth and Allison Williams; two step great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Abram Walsh; and a sister, Joan Good, wife of Frank of Mount Joy.
The family would like to thank the staff of Washington 4 at Masonic Village for all their care and support for Shirley.
Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com