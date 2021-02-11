Shirley M. Prange, 67, of Quarryville entered into rest on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Olga (Zurenda) Barker. She was the loving wife of David M. Prange for over 49 years.
Shirley was a 1971 graduate of Solanco High School. She worked as a secretary for L.M. Prange Trucking Company for many years. When her children were younger, she also volunteered in the cafeteria and as a teacher's aide at Bart-Colerain Elementary School. She had also coached cheerleading for Solanco Midget Football. Some of her most enjoyable times were spent with family and friends at her and David's beach place. Shirley loved being with family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Michael, husband of Jennie Prange of Kirkwood and George, husband of Jessica Prange of Quarryville. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, a brother, James Barker and her first great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Daniels and a brother, Allen Barker.
A celebration of Shirley's life will take place at a later date.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
