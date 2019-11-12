Shirley M. Maurer, 78, formerly a longtime Ephrata, PA resident, passed away at St. Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia, PA on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Born in Denver, PA on February 7, 1941, Shirley was a daughter of the late Alvin and Esther (Miller) Meckley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Maurer.
Shirley is survived by three children: Michael Shettel of Wilton Manors, FL, Jenifer Cammauf of Akron, PA, and Ted Shettel of Lititz, PA; two grandchildren: Noah and Lucy Shettel, both of Lititz, PA; brother, Ronald Meckley of North Coarolina; and four step-children: Gayle Sauselein of Harwinton, CT, Scottie Book of Coatesville, PA, Tom Maurer of Pottsville, PA and Barbara Klumpp of Downingtown, PA.
Shirley was the co-owner/operator of the former Shirley's/Gil's Diner of Ephrata and also co-owned and operated the former Conestoga Furniture in Brownstown, PA.
More recently, Shirley worked as a waitress at JD's Sandwich Shop and Bright's Restaurant.
Always known to greet people with a smile and positive attitude, Shirley will be lovingly missed by her family and many friends.
Memorial services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Anne's Retirement Community 3952 Columbia Ave, Columbia, PA 17512 in honor of the excellent personal care that Shirley received there.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com