Shirley M. Lefever, 89, of Stevens, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Phares and Amanda (Drybread) Miller and was the wife of the late John Lefever, Jr. who passed away in 1992.
Shirley was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Denver. She enjoyed going to yard sales, playing Bingo, going out to eat, and going to amusement parks. She cherished time spent with her family at gatherings, picnics, and the family camp in Potter County.
Shirley is survived by son, Terry L. Lefever, daughter, Debra Druckenmiller; step-son, Roy Lefever; grandson, Joseph Druckenmiller; 3 granddaughters, Jamie Druckenmiller, Debbie Osborne and Dania Osborne; and great-grandson, Shain Druckenmiller.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Linda Osborne and Dianne Clark; step-son, John Lefever; and 2 brothers, Sonny (Showalter) Miller and Henry Miller.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm, with Pastor Jeff Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the Caernarvon Cemetery, Narvon.
Memorial contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
