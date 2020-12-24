Shirley M. Kirchner, a devoted wife and faithful servant of God, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Keystone Villa at the age of 85. Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard F. Kirchner, with whom she had 5 children and shared 65 wonderful years of marriage filled with love and unlimited generosity. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost who treasured her family. She had the kindest of hearts and was beloved by all who knew her.
Shirley was born in Lancaster to the late Benjamin and Anna Mary (Landis) Axe. She graduated from McCaskey High School and later married Richard in 1955. She was a homemaker who raised the couple's children and supported her husband to the ends of the Earth. She loved to bake goodies for her family and friends, sew, and play Bingo. She absolutely adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Shirley generously gave of herself to others without hesitation. She was a dedicated member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She faithfully served God through all her years and loved to visit the various holy sites throughout the world.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard, and by her five children: Kathlynn M. Kirchner; Karen M., wife of Donald Thomas; Koleen M., wife of Larry Bowers; Richard J. Kirchner; and Christopher M., husband of Crystal Kirchner. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She blessed them with so many wonderful memories. She is preceded in death by her parents, 8 brothers, and 1 sister.
A private viewing followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at the Our Mother Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with Father Kevin Moley as celebrant for close family. Final commendation and farewell will be held in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Shirley for all family and friends at a date to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
