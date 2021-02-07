Shirley M. Kain, 93, of Landisville, passed away on Thursday, February 4th, 2021. She was the daughter of the late William Frank and Florence (Kline) Comp and the wife of the late James E. Kain, Sr., whom she married on July 12, 1945.
Shirley graduated from Hempfield High School, class of 1945. She worked many years as a bookkeeper at J.C. Snavely's in Landisville, Newcomer Hardware in Mount Joy, and Lancaster Area Sewer Authority. Shirley was always a hard worker and enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, playing Scrabble, and doing word searches. She lived the majority of her life in Landisville, but most recently resided at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster.
Shirley is survived by her children, James E. Kain, Jr., husband of Joyce (Spring Grove, PA), Robert F. Kain, husband of Nancy (Hershey, PA), Dawn (Kain) Bawell, wife of Daniel (Manheim, PA); 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband of 69 years, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Funk.
Shirley will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens during a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Home are kindly encouraged: 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 (mennonitehome.org). Arrangements made by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com