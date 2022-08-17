Shirley M. Harkins, 82, of Stevens, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Born in Brunnerville, she was the daughter of the late George and Mazie (Hackman) Blessing. She was the wife of the late Harry Harkins. She will be missed by her four nieces and two nephews.
Shirley was employed by Weis Market in Mount Joy as a deli clerk for many years. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to the Elizabethtown Senior Center. Shirley also enjoyed spending her free time reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching hockey.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Nelson, Clyde, and Paul Blessing.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Brunnerville United Methodist Church Cemetery, 629 Pine Hill Road, Lititz, PA, on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 37 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To register an online condolence, please visit Shirley's memorial page at wwww.sheetzfuneralhome.com