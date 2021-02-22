Shirley M. Demmy

Shirley Mae (Reitz) Demmy of Ephrata, PA was called into eternity by the Lord on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, just days before her 88th birthday. She was a resident at Keystone Villa in Ephrata since June 1, 2020.
Shirley was born in Talmage, PA on February 26, 1933, the daughter of the late J. Harlan and Ruth (Bushong) Reitz. She was the wife of Glenn Demmy with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage before his passing in November 2019.
Shirley graduated from Warwick Township High School (Rothsville) in 1951 and married Glenn Demmy on July 22, that same year. She helped her husband on the farm in Lincoln and then worked at the Cloister Dairies. Next, she was employed in the international department of Sperry New Holland until her retirement in 1991. Shirley thoroughly liked to clean, so she worked part time cleaning houses until she was 80. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, entertaining guests with meals in her home, creating silk flower arrangements, watching her orchids bloom, and keeping in touch with family and friends.
She grew up in the United Zion Church and more recently attended the Berean Bible Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol, a son, Randall, and a sister, Ginnie, wife of Donald Good, all of Ephrata, PA. Other relatives include Mary Reitz, Claire Demmy, Don and Lois Rohrer, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Reitz, and brother-in-law, Merlyn Demmy.
No services are planned at this time because of the coronavirus. Private interment in the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Her family would like to thank the staffs of Keystone Villa (Memory Care) and Masonic Village Hospice for the compassionate care given to Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a charity of your choice in Shirley's memory.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com