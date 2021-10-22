Shirley M. Cates, 88, of Salunga, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Altoona, PA she was the daughter of the late Gilbert A. and Ada E. (Norris) Pringle. Shirley was the loving wife of the late Theodore “Ted” King who passed in 1978, the late Paul S. Rebman who passed in 2002, and the late Robert Cates who passed in 2009.
Shirley graduated from Altoona High School in 1951 where she was on the cheerleading squad. While devoting her time to her home and family, she was also a gifted seamstress and did alterations for bridal shops and individuals for more than 50 years. She loved to travel, mapping out trips across the U.S. and back again. She also loved butterflies and accumulated an extensive collection. She helped direct the Girls Club in Lancaster and was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Landisville where she taught Sunday school for many years. She loved her family and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Shirley will be deeply missed by her children: David L. King (Regina) of Lancaster, Nancy Dunn (Bill) of DE, Jayann M. Leibley (Tim) of Hesston, Sandra Lemishko of Wayne, and Theodore R. King (the late Nancy) of Narvon. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Moyer and Pat Hollen (Blair), both of Altoona.
Family and friends are invited to funeral services which will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA, 17538, where a viewing will take place beginning at 10:00 AM until time of services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address. For online condolences visit: