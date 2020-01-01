Shirley M. Baney

Shirley M. "Shirl" Baney, 87, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019, under hospice care at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy J. and Helen G. Barton. She was married for 64 years to Charles D. "Chuck" Baney.
She graduated from McCaskey High School in 1950 and worked as a Recorder of Deeds for the Lancaster County Courthouse before meeting Chuck, the love of her life.
Shirley was an active member of the Pearl Street United Methodist Church for fifty years. A great lover of music, she enjoyed tap dancing while growing up and later she and her husband Chuck danced the jitterbug. Other interests included watching her granddaughters play soccer, knitting and crocheting afghans, watching football, reading, solving puzzles, and traveling with her family. A favorite destination was the desert southwest, including New Mexico. Shirl was a great cook and her macaroni and cheese was a family favorite. Her sparkling blue eyes and dazzling smile lightened up many a room.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters: Shirlene G. Funk, (wife of John E.), Pequea and Karen L. Baney, Lancaster; granddaughters, Katrina M. Funk, Mount Joy, and Alyssa L. Haines, (wife of Devin), Bainbridge, and was loved and adored by all her nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Barton, and sister, Thelma Egge.
Family and friends are invited to attend Shirley's Memorial service to be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 11:00AM at The Groff's Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St. (corner of Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA with Rev. Dr. Tracy E. Brown officiating. A Visitation will be held at 10:00AM until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Shirley's name to the Pearl Street United Methodist Church, 133 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster County, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
