Shirley M. Aitkens-Herr, formerly of Lancaster and Dauphin County, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Residence after an illness of a few weeks. Born in Emmaus, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Florence Lindamuth. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. In 1954, Shirley married Harry L. Aitkens and eight years later gave birth to their son Harry L. Aitkens, Jr. In 1969, Harry Sr. suddenly passed away. After many years as a widow Shirley was married to Alvin L. Herr in 1988. Alvin passed away in 2002. Mrs. Aitkens-Herr was employed as an Executive Secretary for RCA Corporation for 32 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Lititz, PA.
Shirley is survived by her son Harry, her daughter-in-law Cristen, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two nephews, and one niece.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12 noon at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the memory of Shirley M. Aitkens-Herr to the Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Residence, 1701 Linglestown, Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17339.
Please visit Shirley's memorial page at