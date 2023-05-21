Shirley Louise (Davis) Slaugh, 84, of Carmel, IN. passed away May 9, 2023. She was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Harry and Margaretta Davis on September 1, 1938.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1956 and worked at the Lancaster New Era. She moved to California and then to Indiana where she worked as an office manager for an insurance company.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, golfing and playing cards.
She is survived by her children, Robert Walter Slaugh of Carmel, IN, Sharon Slaugh of AZ, Michelle Johnson of KY and Christine Dobben of AZ.; eight-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her sister, Jean (Davis) Sullivan of Lititz, PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Walter Slaugh; and daughter-in-law, Shelley Natkow.
A celebration of life will be held on June 17th in Carmel Indiana.
