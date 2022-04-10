Shirley Lorraine Hauck, 83, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Clarence R. and Esther (Burkholder) Hertzog and was the wife of the late Lee A. Hauck who passed away in 2019.
She was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene.
Shirley worked for various sewing factories in earlier years. She enjoyed crocheting and loved her pet cats.
Shirley is survived by four children, Terry L., husband of Wendy (Rolph) Hauck of Ephrata, Susan I. Hauck of Reamstown, Timothy D. Hauck of Reamstown, Thomas R. Hauck of Ephrata; multiple grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and three siblings, Phyllis Frankfort of Mohnton, Norma Reider of Ephrata and Clarence Richard Hertzog of Mohnton.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen M. Zimmerman.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Karen Troxler officiating. Interment will take place in Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to her church, Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
