Shirley L. Wasser, 87 of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown formerly of York passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. Born on May 30, 1934 in York, she was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Hilda E. Aungst Bishop. She was the wife of Richard A. Wasser who preceded her in death in 1992.
Shirley graduated from William Penn Senior High School. She retired from York County Income Tax Bureau and worked for Caterpillar Tractor earlier in life. She loved to knit and won several ribbons at the York Fair. She enjoyed going to the beach.
Shirley will be missed by her sons, Robert K., husband of Marcia Goss of Conestoga and Keith R., husband of Gwen Goss of Lancaster; grandchildren, Richie, Ashley, Robby, Brandon and Sheryna and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Priscilla Henise and Barbara Emig.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shirley's memorial service on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11AM from the Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Friends will be received at the Chapel from 10 to 11AM on Thursday. Interment will be held in the Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Shirley's memory to the Masonic Village at https://masonicvillageelizabethtown.org/donate/. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
