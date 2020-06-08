Shirley L. Shay, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in West Donegal Township, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Emma (Flory) Musser. Shirley was the wife of the late Alfred J. "Jim" Shay, Jr. who passed away on December 15, 2019.
Shirley attended Elizabethtown Area High School. She later retired from AMP, Inc. after 28 years of service. Shirley enjoyed going to yard sales and cooking. She won many blue ribbons at the Elizabethtown Fair for pickles and jellies. Family was most important to Shirley, especially time with her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by four children, David Shay, husband of Connie of Elizabethtown, Brenda Gall, wife of Stanley of Elizabethtown, Daniel Shay, husband of Robin of Bainbridge, and Debra Shay of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Musser, husband of Bonnie, and John Musser, husband of Patricia, both of Elizabethtown; and two sisters, Mary Walters, wife of Carl, and Sandy Kise, both of Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.