Shirley L. (Resch) Marcello, 89, of Columbia, passed away on June 30, 2023 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Louis D. Marcello, with whom she was married 51 years until his passing in 2008. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Clara Burgess Resch.
A Columbia High School graduate, class of 1952, she was employed as a secretary at the former Olmstead AFB before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Shirley was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and her hobbies included tending to her flower garden and making crafts. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory L. Marcello (late Stacey Cover) and Jeffrey L. Marcello (Stacy Huber); grandchildren, Nicole, Jared, Jennifer, Cody, and Josie; great grandchildren, Renae, Hallie, and Maddie; and sisters, Doris Schmidt and Barbara Austin, along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by ten siblings, Anna, Martha, Margaret, Joseph, Agnes, Charles, Betty, Carolyn, Francis, and an infant sister Jeanette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel C. Mitzal, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. There will be no public viewing; however, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »