Shirley L. Mayer, 83, entered the presence of her Savior on May 1, 2020. She left this world the way she hoped - in her home, with her family, eager to see Jesus.
Shirley was the daughter of Jacob & Mary Dubbs. Her siblings, Winfield, Joyce, Blair, and Dorothy, have been waiting in heaven with their parents. She was married to Jim Mayer, the love of her life, until he joined them in 1996. Although she had no children of her own, she is survived by numerous relatives within the Dubbs and Mayer families, all of whom held a special place in her heart. She also loved her church family at Lancaster Alliance Church, as well as many dear friends.
By her own admission, there were aspects of her younger years that did not follow the faith instilled by her parents. This changed when she decided to follow Jesus. For the last 20 years of her life, she praised God's grace, as indicated in this quote from a poem she wrote: "Oh for the love of Jesus, Oh for the love of my Lord, Oh for the love of my Savior, I was reborn! That night I will always remember, the inner peace and joy we shared, He saved my soul, my spirit, this no one can destroy!"
Shirley always said that she wanted to "leave them laughing" and we will remember her with smiles and laughter. A private celebration of her life will occur at a later date, but her family thanks all those who showed her kindness.
