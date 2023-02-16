Shirley L. "Grammy" Waller, age 80, of Columbia, Pennsylvania passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born October 17, 1942 in Manheim, PA the daughter of the late Henry H. Waltz and Gertrude Bricker Zink.
Shirley graduated from Manheim Central High School. Shirley loved spending time working in her yard and garden. She loved spending time with her great-granddaughters she always referred to as "her girls". Shirley was preceded in death by 5 sisters, 4 brothers and her son-in-law.
Surviving are Two brothers, Larry Waltz (Sue) and Luke Waltz (Cheryl), her daughter Candis Brendel and son,Robert S. Waller III (Pam), one grandson, Devon Williams and 2 great-granddaughters, Peyton Alexis and Ryder Paige Williams.
A celebration of life will be held with the family in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy, PA.