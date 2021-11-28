Shirley L. Eckman, age 83, formerly of Intercourse, PA, passed away at the United Zion Retirement Community of Lititz on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She was the wife of the late Donald M. Eckman who passed away on August 13, 2001. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Harold & Goldie Ressler Cramer. She graduated from Penn Manor High School class of 1957. She was known as The Busy Beader making handcrafted necklaces.
Along with her husband she owned and operated Shirley L. Eckman Antiques. Surviving are 3 children: Sharon wife of Kevin Knudsen of Dillsburg, Donald M. Eckman, Jr., Sandra wife of Gregory Stone of Conestoga, 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, 2 siblings: Doris wife of William Eckman of Mathis, WV, and Richard husband of Myrtle Cramer of Dover, PA. She was preceded in death by a daughter Suanne Louise Eckman.
A public graveside service will take place at the Clearfield United Methodist Cemetery, 1232 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, PA on Wednesday, December 1st at 11:30 a.m. reynoldsandshivery.com.
