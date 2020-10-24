Shirley L. Burkholder, 74, of Denver, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leonard R. Burkholder. Born in East Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Weidman) Messner.
She previously worked at the former Shirlee Mfg., Terre Hill and then for Bollman Hat Factory, from which she retired. She was a member of Mt. Culmen E. C. Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are five daughters: Donna married to Scott Garman, New Holland, Dorothy married to Kevin Jordan, Denver, Anna married to William Gordon, Mohnton, Thora married to Ron Patterson, St. Augustine, FL, Sue Burkholder, Denver, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a siste,r Mahala Brubaker, Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by 2 sons, 3 grandsons, and four siblings: Patricia Messner, Ronald Messner, Leonard Messner, Clarence "Sonny" Messner.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 10 to 11 a. m. at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill followed immediately by a graveside service at Terre Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be sent to AseraCare Hospice, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
