Shirley L. Buffington, 89 of Helen Street passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Juniper Village, Mount Joy with her family by her side.
Shirley was born March 8, 1930 in Sunbury a daughter of the late William H. and Ruth (Bird) Hockenbrock. On July 1, 1950 she married Forrest M. Buffington who preceded her in death after 32 years of marriage.
She was a 1948 graduate of Northumberland High School. Shirley was employed by Westinghouse and later L'Aiglon Dress Factory until getting married and raising her daughters. She later returned to work in the cafeteria of Northumberland and eventually Shikellamy Schools and finally at the Weis Markets Bakery.
Shirley was a life member of Grace Lutheran Church, Point Twp. where she was a member of the church choir.
As a social person, Shirley enjoyed her Saturday lunch and pinochle games with her special friends, Wednesday lunches and shopping with her very special friend and the monthly cousins' breakfasts.
Mrs. Buffington loved to travel, taking many trips with her husband and family and later many bus trips with friends.
Shirley will be remembered as an independent lady with a great sense of style, but above all as a devoted wife, mother and Nana.
She is survived by her twin daughters and one son-in-law, Bonnie L. Oberholtzer of Mount Joy, Connie B. and Steven B. Hoffman of Liverpool, and was Nana to grandchildren, Jayme Oberholtzer and husband, Daniel Owens of Mount Gretna, Rebecca and husband Jeremy Julien of Philadelphia, Matthew and wife Lara Hoffman of Conshohocken, Rachel and husband Steven Moyer of Mount Joy and Mark Hoffman of Liverpool, seven great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, William G. and Brenda Hockenbrock of Northumberland and brother-in-law, William Bordner of Northumberland.
Shirley was preceded in death by, son-in-law, Neil K. Oberholtzer and sister, Dorothy Bordner.
Friends and family may visit from 11:00am to noon on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home 210 King Street, Northumberland where funeral services will follow at noon with Rev. David Sensenig officiating.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a charity of the donors choice.