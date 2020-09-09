Shirley L. Boring

Shirley Louise Groff Boring, 82, of Manor Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, with her daughter and grandson by her side, following a short illness. Born in Safe Harbor, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Della H. Groff.
A lifelong resident of Millersville, Shirley graduated from Penn Manor High School. She worked at Student Services at Millersville University, where she retired after more than 20 years of service. Shirley was a devoted pen pal writer to many over the years. She had a special place in her heart for her feline companions, and often took care feral cats in the neighborhood.
Shirley is survived by four children: Holly Boring, with whom she resided; Ed Boring of Hilton Head Island, SC; Jeff Boring of Talmage; and Kevin Boring of Wrightsville. Also surviving are grandchildren Ben, Kyle, Gabriel, Ethan, Ezekiel, Samantha and Amanda; great-grandchildren Ryann, Gavin and Paisley; and her sister, Susie Marks of Cohasset, MA.
A viewing will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where the family will receive guest between 10AM and 12PM. A time of sharing will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. A celebration with friends and family will be held following services. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
