Shirley L. Birkenbine, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Joan C. Valentine Birkenbine. She had worked for over 30 years for the PCA Corporation as a material handler. She had also worked at the Roseville Tavern as a waitress, for Garvins, and Peoples Drug Store in Lancaster.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Shirley enjoyed going to the Ocean City, MD shore, enjoyed dining out, and especially loved her dogs.
She is survived by her siblings: William Birkenbine of Landisville, and Linda married to Gary Waters of Lancaster, and by her nieces and nephews: Joni married to Aaron O'Brien, Travis married to Heather Waters, Katie Birkenbine, and Jeffrey Byrd. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Birkenbine.
A gathering to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Please make contributions in her memory to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
