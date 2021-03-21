Shirley K. Oakes, 71, of Lancaster passed away on March 14th, 2021. She was born in Altoona to the late William and Shirley Winrick and had lived in Lancaster for over 40 years. Shirley worked at Anvil International for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed shopping, baking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Shirley leaves behind her children, Denise McMullen of Elizabethtown, Todd, husband of Shana Lingafelt of Columbia; fifteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several siblings, nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, George Oakes in 2020.
In accordance with Shirley's final wishes, there will be no formal services. Shirley will be placed along with her late husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware, 150 Monument Rd. #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.