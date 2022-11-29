Shirley June Roth, 88, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Garden Spot Village.
She was born in Millway, the daughter of the late Levi and Pauline (Wanner) Conrad and step-daughter of the late John Bair.
Shirley was married for 46 years to Ronald Roth prior to his passing in 2001.
She was a long-time member of New Holland Evangelical United Methodist Church where she served on various committees.
Shirley graduated from New Holland High School in 1952. She was an executive secretary for Ford New Holland for 30 years before retiring in 1991. After retiring, she worked part-time at Garden Spot High School and Green Dragon Farmer's Market. She was also a Girl Scout Leader in the early 1960's. Shirley was a long-time member of the New Holland Ladies Bowling League, a charter member of the Fivepointville Ladies Auxiliary, serving as secretary for many years, and served many years at the voting polls in Brecknock Township. She enjoyed participating in the Lancaster Senior Games, traveling, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and spending time at the shore.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Terri Witman (Gary Neiss) of Leola, Linda Wise (James) of Reinholds, Cynthia Crockett (Lynn) of Berlin, MD; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a step-brother, Lee Bair of Parrish, FL.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Conrad, James Conrad, and a step-brother, J. Arnold Bair.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 1 to 2 PM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Road, New Holland, followed by funeral services at 2 PM with Pastor Chet Yoder officiating. Interment will take place in the New Holland Evangelical Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »