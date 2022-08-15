Shirley Jean Price, 87, of Brownstown, died peacefully at home on August 13, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born in Wrightsville, she was the daughter of the late George and Sara Holtzinger Bayman. Shirley was the wife of the late Donald "Short" Price who died in 2013.
A homemaker, she had been a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church, Columbia and a lifetime member of Reilly Raiders. She enjoyed Bible study, crafts and bingo. Don and Shirley traveled to Ireland, England, Bahamas and throughout the United States.
Surviving are: 7 children, Donald husband of Faye Fisher Price, Rick Price, Barbara Price, Brenda wife of Mike Klugh, Sharon wife of Curtis Leonard, Judith Bennett, Sandy Price; daughters-in-law, Sue Stanton Price, Maria Prado Price; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Beulah Rapp; a brother, Tom Bayman. She was preceded in death by 3 sons, Johnny, David, and James Price.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. The viewing will be on Thursday, 10-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Ephrata. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Furman's Leola
