Shirley Jean Chew, 90, passed on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. She was born on November 13, 1929, in West Point, PA. Her parents, Enos Howard and Geneva Lillian Ricker Vaughn preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Chew Brown (David) of Nottingham, PA; one granddaughter, Madison Brown of Yardley, PA; and her niece, Hope A Strauss. She was preceded in death by her husband George and her sister, Phyllis (Willard) Kleintop.
She was married on May 6, 1950 to George G. Chew. George passed away at a very young age. Shirley devoted herself to her family.
She graduated with the class of 1945 from Upper Gwynedd High School. She enjoyed many interests throughout her lifetime, home decorating, antiques, and gardening.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Vernon Christian Church, 1 Lighthouse Drive, Kirkwood, PA on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:30AM until the time of service. Mask and social distancing required. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »