Oh what a celebration it must've been on Sunday, June 4 as Shirley J. Williams of Bainbridge arrived in her heavenly home! I'm sure she was met at the celebration by her husband S. John Williams and her brother Steve Noll. Of course, her parents Helen Sonnon Noll and Foster Rider Noll were there for the celebration along with some other family and friends.
Her children S. Jay and Mary Williams, John Williams, and Jodi and Donald "Pete" Reighard will miss the family times she always made so special.
Her grandchildren, Earl Gallagher, Craig Williams, and Taylor Noll, Stephanie and Travis Clouser, Kelsey Lonkowske, Mitchell, and Leigh Williams, Allyson Reighard and Isaiah Schwanger, Zachary Reighard and Brianna Harrison have many special memories with their grandma.
Her great grandchildren Baillee, Xander, Kendall, Brynlee, Braxton, Blair, Graham, Finley, Roman, Winston, and Samantha kept her young and smiling.
One of her favorite times was meeting her brothers and sisters, Dorothy and David Landis, Frosty and Margaret Noll, Jim and Marian Noll, John and Linda Noll, Kim Noll, Barry and Nancy Noll and David Noll for Sunday dinner on occasion. And of course family reunions were also special times to enjoy all the nieces and nephews.
Shirley had a special church family too. She was a member of the Florin Church of the Brethren and was most often seen with Maggie, Jo, Betty and Helen. Oh the fun times they shared!
In addition to the special times she shared with her family and the Sunshine girls she also enjoyed spending time reading her Bible and in prayer. Of course, she used the many gifts she was granted to volunteer. Most recently volunteering at Blessings of Hope Ministries.
Shirley worked for many Elizabethtown area businesses during her life including Copes Corn, Klein's Chocolate, Leader Nursing Home, and retired from Engle Printing and Publishing.
Join us in celebrating Shirley's homegoing at the Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10 AM. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 11th, 2023 at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy from 5 to 7 PM and again on Monday morning at the Florin Church of the Brethren from 9 to 10 AM. Interment to follow the service in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Florin COB, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave a condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
