Shirley J. (Shaffer) Longenecker, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at ProMedica Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dallastown. Born Friday, October 15, 1937, in Mont Alto, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Hazel (Blizzard) Shaffer. She was married to John L. Longenecker on June 9, 1956.
Shirley owned and operated her own daycare at her home in Elizabethtown for a number of years. She went on to retire from Masonic Village at Elizabethtown where she worked as an LPN. She was also a member of Community Bible Church, Marietta.
In addition to her husband of over 66 years, she is survived by three children: Barron L. Longenecker, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Robert L. Longenecker, married to Kay, of Freeport, FL, and Jeffrey L. Longenecker, married to Julia, of Santa Rosa, CA. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Robert Jr., Sean, Christopher, and Emily; a brother: George Shaffer, married to Shirley; two sisters: Clara Belle Cable and Barbara Ann Hayes, as well as Shirley's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle and Bernadine.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547, with Pastor Jeff Burkholder officiating. A time of visitation with the family will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Shenks Community Church Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Community Bible Church and mailed to PO Box 180, Marietta, PA 17547.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
A living tribute »