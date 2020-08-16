Shirley J. Rutt, 86, of Denver, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Denver to the late Ralph and Mamie (Bensing) Rutt.
Shirley worked in surgical maintenance for Ephrata Community Hospital.
Shirley is survived by a brother, Ronald, husband of Judith Rutt of Reinholds, and a nephew, James, husband of Tara (Heckman) Sweigart of Stevens.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, 1:00 pm, at the Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.
Memorial contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
