Shirley J. LeFevre, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
She was the wife of the late Lester J. LeFevre who died in 2010. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Paul K. and Edna Steely Showers.
Shirley retired from the Department of Welfare where she had been employed for 25 years. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School and a member of the Lampeter Church of the Brethren.
She enjoyed traveling, antiques, knitting, reading, cooking, and crossword puzzles. Shirley was a Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR, and bull riding.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff A. husband of Vickie LeFevre of Newport, and Jay C. husband of Linda LeFevre of Liverpool, TX; three daughters, Julie A. wife of John Lefever of Lancaster, Jeanie S. wife of Dean Glick of Bird-In-Hand, and Jill R. wife of Brian Englert of Lancaster; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandy Threet; and a brother, Kenneth husband of Joanne Showers.
Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.