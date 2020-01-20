Shirley J. Jacobs, 75, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lockport, New York, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Lena Quintern Maher. Shirley is survived by her husband Kenneth T. Jacobs, Sr.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children: Jeane Terenchin, Kenneth, Jr. (Michelle) Jacobs, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Patricia (Walter) Brandenburg, and Mary (Carl) Hertzog.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
