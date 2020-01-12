Shirley J. Frederick, 85, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Coudersport, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Thursday, May 24, 1934 in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Gertrude (Carter) Crossgrove. She was married 65 years to Lloyd H. Frederick.
Shirley had been employed by the PA State Hospital for Crippled Children, Klein Chocolate, Elizabethtown College, and Amp, Inc. She and her husband owned and operated a motel in Coudersport for 12 years, and she retired from Charles Cole Memorial Hospital where she worked as a physical therapy aide. Shirley was an active member of Sweden Valley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and sports in general, but enjoyed most following her grandchildren in their sporting events. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Coudersport. She was loved by all who knew her. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a loving friend.
In addition to her husband Lloyd, she is survived by three children: Doug S. Frederick of Coudersport; Cynthia S. Keck-Funck and husband Kim of Elizabethtown; Tina L. Shirk and husband Mark of Elizabethtown; seven grandsons: Jeremiah Frederick (Danielle), Brock Frederick (Katie), Kody Frederick (Brittni), Ian Keck (Alex), Andrew Keck (Sarah), Nick Subido (Karina) and Joshua Subido; and a brother Dennis Crossgrove and wife Elaine of Reedsville.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at John S. Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Tower City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, 1450 East 2nd Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
