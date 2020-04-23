Shirley I. (Davis) Bush, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Juniper Village at Mount Joy. Born Saturday, January 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harry Davis and Mary (Floyd) Heisey. She was married to Charles D. Bush for over 53 years until his death on February 6, 2000.
Shirley was a homemaker for most of her life and was also a member of Falmouth United Methodist Church, Bainbridge. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary K. Hockenberry, married to Dave, of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as Shirley's extended family and caring friends.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Private burial will be in Falmouth Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, www.humanepa.org or to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
A living tribute »