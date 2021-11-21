Shirley Hambright, 95, passed away on November 10, 2021 at Calvary Homes. Born on June 27, 1926 she was the daughter of the late William J. and Mary M. (Grimm) Hambright.
Shirley was a life-long Lancaster resident and proud graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School class of 1943. She retired in 1989 from Prudential Securities where she worked for 36 years. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. John Neuman Catholic Church. Shirley loved vacationing in Avalon, NJ and spending time on the beach. Known as the instant-lottery queen, she had a warm smile, a strong sense-of-humor, and a comforting laugh. She was a cherished, generous friend to many and a welcome, gracious guest in their homes. Shirley enjoyed her stay at Calvary Homes and appreciated the exceptional care she received there.
Shirley was predeceased by her dear sister, Mary Jane Hulshart and brother-in-law, Wade Hulshart.
A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Greenmount Cemetery, York, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
