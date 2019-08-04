Shirley H. Aument Iliff

Shirley Aument Iliff, 87, of Homestead Village, died on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Katherine Trimble Hoin. Shirley married her husband, Leon "Rub" Aument in 1953. They led a long and happy married life for 53 years and raised 4 wonderful children.
She attended Lancaster City Schools and graduated from McCaskey High School in 1949, a member of the Class of 49ers. Shirley continued her education at Millersville University, obtaining her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education in 1953 and her Master's degree later.
Shirley taught in the elementary schools of Lancaster City for 36 years, primarily in first grade at James Hamilton Elementary School. She loved teaching first grade because of the enthusiastic attitude of her students. She always felt that teaching them to read was a lifelong skill.
Shirley and her husband "Rub" were long time members of Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster and both sang in the choir for over 50 years. In addition, Shirley served several terms on the Church Council. They later joined Hempfield United Methodist Church and she was active in their bible study and senior programs. After retirement, Shirley and "Rub" bought a winter home in Port Richey, FL and they enjoyed 27 years as "Snow Birds" there. They sang in the choir at King of Kings Lutheran Church and performed with the Choralaires in their retirement village of Timber Oaks. They both enjoyed busy days of travel, golf and cards with friends.
After Rub passed away in 2007, she then met and married Fred C. Iliff, Jr. in June 2011 and began a second marriage of love and laughter with many adventurous travels. Timber Oaks continued to be their second home until Fred's death in 2017.
Shirley's life was filled with music. In retirement, she sang with the Red Rose City Sweet Adelines, now known as the Vocal Harmonix. She also sang with SRO, Standing Room Only, a group of Lancaster City School District retirees.
She enjoyed traveling to England, Germany, Switzerland and Austria as well as cruises to Hawaii, Alaska, Bermuda and the Bahamas. Shirley was an enthusiastic reader and completed many counted cross-stitch pictures. She made wedding pictures and baby announcements for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Terry L. (Barbara Brooks) Aument of Stevens, PA, Keith A. (Mindy Harrison) Aument of Manheim, PA and two daughters Beth A. (David) Lorah of Landisville, PA and Karen A. (Kenneth) Lentz of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 4 stepchildren; Mary Ann Cioffi, Susan Iliff, William Iliff, Nancy Love, 5 stepgrandchildren and 1 step great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to Shirley's Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private family interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Homestead Village Endowment Fund, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603.
