Shirley Grace Batori Weber

Shirley G. Weber, 89, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, just a few weeks shy of her 90th birthday. Born on September 2, 1932 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Anna M. (Klegarth) Batori. Throughout her life, Shirley was a dedicated Roman Catholic as a member of the Lancaster parishes of St. Philip The Apostle and St. John Neumann as well as of St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church in Allentown.
Shirley Weber was the first member of her family to attend college and graduated in 1954 with a BA degree cum laude in biology from Cedar Crest College, Allentown, where she had received a full scholarship. Shirley's lifetime love of language likely was launched at Cedar Crest where she was actively involved in the Gavel Society - the debate and extemporaneous speaking club. Shirley's delight with linguistic agility played out the rest of her life when she would spend days searching for the perfect phrase or word for an important speech, a persuasive letter to the editor, a gracious thank you note, or for naming a beloved family pet.
In 1952 just prior to her college graduation, Shirley married Dr. Richard H. Weber whom she had met at Allentown High School he an upperclassman and orchestra conductor & trumpet player, she an attractive and quick-witted violinist. After college, Shirley worked as a physician communication liaison responding to letters of pharmaceutical inquiry at Smith, Kline & French, now GlaxoSmithKline.
Shirley adapted to life as a supportive wife and young mother, while her husband served in the military and developed his career in medicine. They lived in Philadelphia and Washington D.C., then settled in Lancaster in 1959 when Richard accepted a residency at Lancaster General Hospital (LGH) and opened his family practice office in 1960. All her life, Shirley was the subtle support engine behind her husband as interior designer of his newly built office, as advisor and confidante on all aspects of his practice and LGH career, and as social coordinator and community "influencer". Unique and special Shirley employed her wry humor, creative wit, and attention to detail in all these endeavors.
Starting in the late 1960's, Shirley became very involved in the Lancaster Women's Auxiliary to the city and county medical societies which provided outreach programs throughout the community. At the same time, Shirley juggled the tasks of family by becoming involved in E.R. Martin Elementary School where her four children were students, holding titles of teacher's aide to publicity chair to PTA president.
As her children grew up and left home, Shirley was an active and dedicated fundraiser and board member, whether for Cedar Crest College, the Women's Auxiliary, or the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic. Shirley provided many hours of community service to LGH for various annual endeavors including the Red Rose Ball and the Ambassador's Ball. In 1993, Shirley's years of dedication culminated in her proudly co-chairing the LGH Century Ball which commemorated the hospital's 100th anniversary and raised a significant sum for the LGH community.
The love of culture, music and art were ever-present in Shirley's life. She was an avid treasure hunter for antiques, discerning collector of art, and always sought the diamond in the rough at yard sales. Over the years, she delighted in being an active member of the (Charles) Demuth Foundation and the Cliosophic Society of Lancaster. Shirley Weber also had a fierce devotion to her Hungarian roots as a first generation American. She travelled to Hungary in 1997 and explored the small towns from which both of her parents had emigrated. Every Christmas, Shirley delighted in giving out Hungarian "kiffle" (cookies) as of special traditional treat. However, Shirley also took up serious causes related to her heritage - she championed the preservation of St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church in Allentown in 2005-2006 when she learned it was to be sold by the Roman Catholic diocese to a New Jersey-based Syriac Catholic diocese. She began a public campaign which helped to publicize the impending sale to the parish members and broader Allentown community which ultimately prevented the 90-year-old church from being sold.
Family was the center of Shirley Weber's life. Many fun events were celebrated at the Lancaster Country Club, where Shirley Weber was a member for years. She was incredibly proud of her four children, her three grandchildren and her great-grandson. Shirley was an enthusiastic cheerleader for all her children's activities, loved watching educational TV, appreciated good wine and food (especially garlic and hard-shell crabs), and derived great pleasure from skillful landscapes and gardening. Her ever-present graciousness, work ethic, inclusivity, and quirky sense of humor constantly motivated and brought joy to her family and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting or working with her. Many have declared that Shirley Weber was the "nicest, feistiest person that I know". Years ago, when asked what she wanted as her epitaph, Shirley jokingly said: "Just say: Parts no longer available."
Shirley Weber is pre-deceased by her husband, Dr. Richard H. Weber, her sister Anna Batori and her sister-in-law, Christina Batori. Shirley is survived by her four loving children: Heidi of New York City, NY; John (Sabrina) of Santa Barbara, CA; Amy W. Reid of New Canaan, CT and Gretchen of Dallas, TX. In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren: Alexa Reid Smith (Colin) of New Canaan, CT, Daisy Weber Larsen, (Thomas) of Santa Barbara, CA, and William Weber Reid of Brooklyn, NY. Shirley also loved her one great-grandson, Wyatt Smith.
Shirley Weber is also survived by her brother, Eugene J. Batori of Allentown, PA, her brother-in-law, Carl P. Weber (Anita), Ed.D. also of Allentown, PA and nephew Christopher Batori (Holly) of Pennsburg, PA and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church at 510 Union Street, Allentown, PA with The Reverend Monsignor Patrick Schoenauer as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will be an interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Lancaster Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17601 info@hospicecommunity.org or to Cedar Crest College at 100 College Drive, Attn: Institutional Advancement, Allentown, PA 18104 www.cedarcrest.edu/give or to The Richard H. Weber, M.D., Endowment Fund at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Foundation at 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205 Lancaster, PA 17601 www.lghealth.org/makeagift.
