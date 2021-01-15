Shirley Fay Morris, 91, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Calvary Homes in Lancaster. Born in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Michael Hunt Morris and Mary (Schafer) Morris.
Shirley retired in 1989 after teaching 26 years for the Baltimore County School District. She was a member of Dundalk Presbyterian Church in Dundalk, MD and attended Wheatland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
Shirley served in church missions and was a Calvary Homes campus computer helper. She also enjoyed backgammon, traveling, visiting mission fields, and loved animals.
Shirley is the last of her immediate family, surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Morris.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, MD. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
