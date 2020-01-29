Shirley F. Summers, 84, lovingly known as "Shirley-Girlie," of East Petersburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Mennonite Home with her daughter by her side. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Francis Jay and Beatrice H. (Fellenbaum) Fry. She was the loving wife of Leon J. "Summie" Summers who passed away in 1995.
Shirley was a 1954 graduate of McCaskey High School where she was a cheerleader. Following high school, Shirley went on to work as in retail as a manager at Hess's, Gimbel's, Pomeroy's and Boscov's, until her retirement. For a few years Shirley owned and operated her own bridal boutique, Shirley's Bridal Shop. She was a faithful parishioner and charter member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Shirley will be remembered for her love of all animals. Shirley loved to travel domestically and internationally. Her favorite places to visit were Ireland and Cape May. She loved spending her free time seeing shows at the Fulton Opera House or in New York City. Shirley was an avid fan of the Eagles and the Fighting Irish. She was also a past President of the Lancaster Pilot Club International.
She is survived by her children: Mary Elizabeth Bemesderfer, and husband Craig, of New Providence; Jeffrey Summers, of East Petersburg; and her grandchildren: Tyler Summers, Joshua Summers, and Skyler Bemesderfer. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law: Trudy Summers.
A viewing will take place at 10AM on Friday, January 31, at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11AM with Fr. Sherdel as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Greenwood Cemetery. Shirley's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care they provided for Shirley. Flowers and plants are welcomed by the family. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »