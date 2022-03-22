{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Shirley F. Givin, 88 of Lancaster, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at home of natural causes. Born in Woodbury, NJ, she was married to the late John Givin, Jr. and the daughter of the late Russell and Wilhelmina Costello.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow up. She had a green thumb and was able to do wonders with the plants she grew. As a pastime, she liked to watch old movies and was a big fan of John Wayne. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Lancaster.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Shirley will be lovingly missed by: two daughters, Laurie Givin (Brian Trapp) of Lebanon, OH, Lexine Kolb (David Kolb) of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Tyler Givin Kolb and Peyton Alexis Kolb. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Givin Fisher.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}The Memorial Service will be at Noon, Friday Mar. 25, 2022 from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola with greeting time from 11 a.m. till noon. {!W2LT}/p{!W2GT} {!W2LT}p style={!W2QUOT}text-align: center;{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}{!W2LT}justify type={!W2QUOT}centre{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}Furman{!W2AMP}#8217;s {!W2AMP}#8211; Leola{!W2LT}/justify{!W2GT}{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p style={!W2QUOT}text-align: center;{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}{!W2LT}justify type={!W2QUOT}centre{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}FurmanFuneralHome.com{!W2LT}/justify{!W2GT}{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
A living tribute »