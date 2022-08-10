Shirley F. Faul, 87, of Millersville, passed away on Sunday August 7, 2022. She was the wife of the late Walter J. "Walt" Faul, Jr. who passed away in 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Myrle Ruth Fraunfelter.
Shirley had worked as a sales clerk at the former Watt & Shand Department Store in Lancaster city, and later in the deli area of John Herr's Supermarket in Millersville.
She was a member of St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church.
Shirley is survived by her children: Karen F. married to Jay Eichelberger of Paradise, Denise M. married to Jeff Graham of Washington Boro, Duane A. Faul of Lancaster, and Stacy A. married to Jamie Hill of DeLand, FL; her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was the last of her 6 siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside services on Friday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Ranck Ave. and Ranck Mill Rd., Lancaster, PA. Please make contributions in Shirley's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
